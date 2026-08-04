WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A West Palm Beach community is throwing an old-fashioned block party to kick off the new school year – and it's designed to help families tackle the challenge of getting kids healthy and ready for school without breaking the bank.

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West Palm Beach event to offer free physicals, supplies and meals ahead of new school year

On Saturday, Aug. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Florida Atlantic/NCHA Community Health Center will provide free school physicals for students, blood pressure screenings for adults, and mammograms for women.

The health clinic will be set up inside the U.B. Kinsey Educational and Community Center on 8th Street in the Historic Northwest District. While families take care of health needs, they can also pick up free meals courtesy of St. Patrick Episcopal Church, plus backpacks and school supplies for students. Reserve your spot here.

Families can also schedule school immunizations by calling 561-757-2260.

This community event makes it easy for families to get everything they need for a successful school year – all in one place, all for free.