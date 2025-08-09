Teen drivers: What parents need to know and budget for

It’s a milestone nearly every teen looks forward to—getting behind the wheel for the first time. But for parents, it can also mean new expenses.

If your teen is ready to start driving this school year, it might be time to take a closer look at your budget. Anchor Janny Rodriguez breaks down what you can expect—and how to save along the way.

WATCH: What parents need to do before adding teen to insurance

What parents of teen drivers need to know and budget for

It’s the moment almost every teen dreams about.

"Alright, let’s make sure your mirrors are adjusted... now we’re gonna put it in reverse—check traffic..." said Skip Morgan, driving instructor with A Treasure Coast Driving School.

I tagged along with 15-year-old Taylor Bishop during one of her driving lessons.

Morgan explained, “Most parents know how to drive—they just don’t know how to teach driving."

Hiring a pro was a no-brainer for Taylor’s mom, Nicole. We sat down for a chat while we waited for Taylor’s lesson to begin.

“For anyone who has a teenager—that’s what I spend most of my time doing right now... driving her around!” said Nicole.

Since Taylor got her learner’s permit, she’s been eager to take the wheel every chance she gets.

“She’s like, ‘Let’s go! You’re going to the store? Need to go to Publix? Want me to drive while we pick up dinner?’”

That’s when Nicole decided to invest in one-on-one instruction. But, she admits, it’s a nerve-wracking step for any parent.

“We spend so much time coddling them as babies and watching over them... then suddenly they get this new freedom, and you have to send them out on the road—with not just them, but everyone else driving. So yeah, it’s terrifying.”

But I found out, a teenager’s independence behind the wheel comes at a price.

Nicole told me she looked into how much it would cost to add Taylor.

“About $250 to $300 extra a month, just to add her to our insurance. It’s definitely a hefty charge," she said.

I took those numbers to insurance expert Kim Palmer at NerdWallet. She confirmed: the national average to insure a teen driver is around $3,800 a year.

Wondering about discounts, we also spoke with John Bolen, founder and CEO of A Treasure Coast Driving School. He says completing driver’s ed can help bring that cost down.

“Do we give a certificate? Absolutely. And we always tell parents—if your insurance company doesn’t give a discount, there are plenty that do,” said Bolen.

In some cases, your teen might qualify for even more savings.

WATCH: How to save on insurance costs for teen drivers

Teen car insurance costs: How can I save?

“There might be additional classes—like defensive driving—that can lower the cost. And you can sometimes get a discount for being a good student,” said Palmer.

She explained these discounts can stack, potentially saving families around $100 a year on their policy.

“The most important thing parents can do to reduce their overall cost is to shop around for their auto policy—especially as renewal time approaches,” said Palmer.

For now, Taylor is focused on getting more practice—and looking forward to what this next chapter of independence will bring.

“I’m really excited to drive myself to school. It’s going to be a lot easier for my mom and dad, too!” she said.

Experts recommend parents contact their insurance provider at least six months before their teen is eligible for a learner’s permit. That way, there are no surprises when it’s time to add them to the policy.

