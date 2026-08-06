St. Lucie Public Schools moves Tradition Lakes K-8 first day to August 17

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jon R. Prince announced Thursday that the first day of school for students at Tradition Lakes K-8 will move one week, from August 10 to August 17.

The superintendent said the additional week gives teachers and staff time to complete final classroom preparations at the district's newest school.

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“After inspecting the school, I didn’t feel staff had enough time to adequately prepare it for our parents and children. More time was needed. Delaying the start for a week will ensure our students get the first impression they deserve while also ensuring no changes need to be made to the school calendar moving forward,” Prince said in a news release. "Our families have waited a long time for this school, and Tradition Lakes students deserve the very best we can give them," Prince said. "I am not willing to hand them anything less on their very first day."

The district said it will share community childcare options for families who need them during the week of August 10-14. Open House is scheduled for Friday, August 14, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., where families can meet teachers and tour the campus before the first day.

The district said updates will be posted on the Tradition Lakes K-8 website and on school and district's social media channels.

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