Sparked by pandemic fallout, homeschooling surges across US

Many families who turned to homeschooling temporarily found it beneficial
Charles Krupa/AP
Lily Osgood, 7, selects a book to read from the family library of nearly 2,000 books she shares with her brother, Noah, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in Fairfax, Vt. The Osgood children will continue to be homeschool this upcoming school year.
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 11:24:18-04

Some U.S. parents say they're planning to continue to homeschool their children, even as schools resume in-person classes.

Danielle King of Randolph, Vermont, says requiring homeschooling for her 7-year-old daughter was a "silver lining" in the pandemic.

Some families who spoke with The Associated Press have children with special educational needs.

Others seek a faith-based curriculum or say their local schools are flawed.

The common denominator: They tried homeschooling on what they thought was a temporary basis and found it beneficial to their children.

The U.S. Census Bureau has confirmed the surge. It says the rate of households homeschooling their children rose to 11% by September 2020, doubling from 5.4% six months earlier.

