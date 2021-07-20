Watch
School food service holds job fair in Palm Beach County

Hiring event at Seminole Ridge High School
The School Food Service is holding a job fair event at Seminole Ridge High School in Loxahatchee today.
Posted at 5:31 PM, Jul 20, 2021
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — The School Food Service held a job fair event Tuesday at Seminole Ridge High School in Loxahatchee.

They are looking for around 100 new part-time food service assistants for schools in Palm Beach County.

The positions offer a set schedule with about 20-25 hours per week. Workdays are five hours long and usually end at 2 p.m.

Applicants who are unable to attend the job fair may also apply online or email sfshr@palmbeachschools.org for information.

To apply, visit palmbeachschools.org/jobs.

