School food service holds job fair in Palm Beach County

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — The School Food Service held a job fair event Tuesday at Seminole Ridge High School in Loxahatchee.
They are looking for around 100 new part-time food service assistants for schools in Palm Beach County.
The job fair was held at Seminole Ridge High School in Loxahatchee.
The positions offer a set schedule with about 20-25 hours per week. Workdays are five hours long and usually end at 2 p.m.
Applicants who are unable to attend the job fair may also apply online or email sfshr@palmbeachschools.org for information.
To apply, visit palmbeachschools.org/jobs.