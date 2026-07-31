Pediatricians urge Palm Beach County families to schedule back-to-school shots now

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Back-to-school rush is on in Palm Beach County — and pediatricians say appointments are filling up fast

“Lots of examinations,” Dr. Amanda Thomas told WPTV.

WATCH BELOW: 'They said okay he needs this, this and that done before he even begins,' Christine Montalvo tells WPTV's Joel Lopez

Back-to-school shot appointments filling fast

That's how Thomas, a pediatrician at Bluebird Kids Health in West Palm Beach, describes the annual back-to-school rush now underway across Palm Beach County.

With the first day of school just over a week away, families are scrambling to complete their school entry health requirements before students head back to class. But doctors warn there’s one big problem: appointment availability is getting tight.

“We're pretty booked every day for the next two weeks,” Thomas said.

Parents across the area are now racing the clock to make sure their children meet school health requirements before classes begin.

“School physicals, sports physicals,” Thomas said. “People trying to get their forms, their vaccinations ready.”

At Bluebird Kids Health, the waiting rooms have been busy with families trying to check every box before the bell rings on the new school year.

Among them is Christine Montalvo and her son, Jeremiah, who is preparing to start third grade.

“They said okay he needs this, this and that done before he even begins,” Montalvo said about the school informing her of what her son needed for screenings.

Even with the pressure of the back-to-school checklist, Jeremiah handled his vaccinations and said he's ready to see his friends and play soccer in school.

“When you got your shot how was it?” WPTV reporter Joel Lopez asked.

“Just a little pinch,” Jeremiah said.

Still, for parents who haven’t booked appointments yet, time is running short. Thomas said she is seeing upwards of 30 children a day as families rush to get in before school starts. For those still trying to schedule an appointment, she recommends aiming for the middle of the week.

“Wednesday is not as busy as the others,” Thomas said.

She also has advice for parents hoping to avoid the same crunch next summer: don’t wait until summer break for required screenings and physicals. Thomas recommends getting those appointments done during the school year whenever possible to avoid the annual rush.

We learned there is a new requirement parents of student-athletes should know about this year.

Thomas said high school athletes will now need a one-time heart screening designed to help identify heart conditions that could lead to cardiac arrest.

Families looking for a full list of required immunizations and school-entry health resources can visit the School District of Palm Beach County website, here.

WPTV

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