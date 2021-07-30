Palm Beach County School District seeking bus drivers

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County Transportation Services Department is hosting a job fair next week to hire bus drivers.

The job fair will be from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Central Transportation, 3376 Summit Blvd. near West Palm Beach. Successful candidates will be paid for up to 80 hours during training.

Trainees who become school bus drivers will receive a starting pay of $15.08 per hour with full benefits including medical, dental and vision insurance, scheduled time off including Thanksgiving and winter breaks, spring break, summer and other holidays, as well as the ability to participate in the Florida Retirement Program.

Individuals are encouraged to apply prior to the job fair. Those with an application in the online application system will receive an interview at the fair.

Those without a registered application are encouraged to bring their work history including addresses, contact phone numbers, supervisor's name and their driver's license.

Staff will be available to help applicants input their application into the system. If time allows, those individuals may receive an interview or will be scheduled for an interview slot in the near future.

Candidates who are unable to attend the job fair can visit the Central Transportation office between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday to get information and to apply.

To expedite the application process, candidates should obtain a complete driving record online or by visiting their local Department of Motor Vehicle Service Center, tax collector's office or courthouse.

Applicants who have relocated from another state must provide a complete driving record from that state as well.

Minimum requirements for the school bus driver position are as follows:

Must be a licensed driver for at least five years.

Have a good driving record with no more than two moving violations within an 18-month period, and no more than one moving violation per year for the last three years.

Must be clear of any suspensions or revocations for driving while intoxicated/under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol (DUI/DWI) within the last seven years.

The driving record must be clear of the following infractions for the previous seven years: Leaving the scene of an accident where there was an injury or property damage. Reckless driving resulting in an accident. Fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.



The driving record must not show a pattern of: Violating the law. Unsafe or reckless driving.



For further assistance, please contact the school transportation at (561) 242-6515 or (561) 242-6512.