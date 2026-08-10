Okeechobee High School first-day traffic backed up by signal failure, drivers cutting in line

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — The first day of the new school year at Okeechobee High School have been marked by significant traffic delays, prompting the sheriff's office to address both mechanical failures and driver behavior contributing to the congestion.

According to the sheriff's office, two separate issues caused this morning's traffic problems. The primary culprit was a traffic signal that became locked in the red position due to a circuit board failure. Officials say the mechanical issue was identified and corrected, but not before contributing significantly to the initial backup of vehicles.

"That issue was obviously outside anyone's control," the sheriff's office stated in their traffic update.

However, authorities also pointed to a controllable factor that made the situation worse: drivers cutting in line by moving from the outside lane to the inside lane as they approached the school.

"We observed vehicles moving from the outside lane into the inside lane and cutting in front of other vehicles," officials noted. "This caused additional stopping, merging, and backups during what was already an unfamiliar and frustrating traffic situation."

The sheriff's office emphasized their message with a pointed reminder: "PLEASE STAY IN YOUR RESPECTIVE LANE."

The congestion comes as the school implements a new traffic pattern that parents, students, and bus drivers are still learning to navigate. For the first time, all of Okeechobee's high school students are learning from the same campus — the new building houses grades 9-12 together, with capacity for up to 1,700 students. Previously, freshmen attended a separate campus.

Education INSIDE LOOK: Okeechobee HS set to open new $107M building Cassandra Garcia

For parent drop-off and pick-up, the established rules include parents entering through the north gate for both drop-off and pick-up, with afternoon pick-up stacking allowed beginning at 1:30 p.m. up to the security gate. No stacking is allowed on U.S. 441.

The sheriff's office plans to meet later today to review the morning's traffic flow and discuss ways to improve response and efficiency going forward.

"We understand everyone has somewhere to be," officials acknowledged. "Parents are trying to get children to school, students are learning a new traffic pattern, buses are moving, and deputies and school personnel are working to keep everything flowing safely."

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.