New Martin County superintendent says student test scores 'have to improve'

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — There's a new main man to start the school year in Martin County.

Michael Maine is beginning his first year as superintendent of the Martin County School District. He was named to the top job after Dr. John Millay announced he was leaving last year.

Maine previously worked as deputy superintendent of the district.

WPTV Superintendent Michael Maine of the Martin County School District speaks to WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind ahead of the 2023-24 academic year.

"You have said before that you want to make Martin County the top performing district in the state. What does that mean to you?" WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind asked Maine.

"It's bold statement. But it's a statement I make because if I put it out there for staff and they know clearly what I want and what the expectation is for the district, then they'll execute on that," Maine answered.

Maine has a big mission for the Martin County School District: to be number one in the state. And he said that for the first time, all employees are all on the same page with how to get there.

"We're all together, pulling as one in one direction," Maine said. "Student achievement scores have to improve."

Maine added that student achievement must be the guiding force for everything they do, looking at what needs work and where the district is doing well.

The superintendent's energy is contagious in working to get there.

"Operate with a sense of urgency," Maine said. "Everything that you do, pretend that it's the last day you have to do it."

Maine believes staffing across the board will continue to be the biggest challenge facing the Martin County School District, though it's fully staffed with bus drivers and more than 90% staffed with teachers.

A successful school year, Maine said, will come down to one thing.

"If we are able to make growth with our students, then we will have much to celebrate. And I know that we will," Maine said.