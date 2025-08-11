Law enforcement increases presence in South Florida school zones as new school year begins

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The first day of the new school year has officially come to a close, and law enforcement across South Florida returned to school zones to protect students.

WATCH BELOW: 'We're out here just keeping the kids safe,' Sgt. Brian DeSantis tells WPTV's Kayla McDermott

Law enforcement increases presence in school zones

WPTV's Kayla McDermott reported from Riviera Beach, where officers were actively pulling over drivers accused of speeding in school zones. Within the first 20 minutes of school letting out, at least 12 drivers were stopped for speeding.

Riviera Beach police observed that many drivers were ignoring flashing signs instructing them to slow down when entering a school zone.

"Do you know the speed limit in a school zone?" asked Sgt. Brian DeSantis, as officers issued citations to drivers going as much as 20 miles per hour over the limit.

The fines for these offenses can reach upwards of $450.

“I’m sorry,” said one driver who had just been issued a ticket.

“We're out here just keeping the kids safe,” DeSantis replied.

Keeping the students safe, especially as the U.S. Department of Transportation has reported that more than 1,000 people have died in school transportation-related crashes, with 209 of those fatalities being children.

"One of the biggest reasons behind those accidents is distracted driving," DeSantis noted.

To combat this issue, officers utilized laser radar technology that allows them to clock speeding drivers from hundreds of feet away, even catching those on their phones.

On the first day back to school, officers reportedly wrote nearly 30 citations during drop-off times and anticipate issuing more during pick-up hours.

"People just forget, and they've got to get back into that reprogramming of, 'Oh my gosh, we're driving through a school zone,'" DeSantis emphasized.

Police confirmed that their enforcement will not be limited to just the first day of school; they plan to remain vigilant throughout the school year, ensuring compliance with safety rules in school zones.

The Riviera Beach Police Department is also not the only agency being vigilant this school year.

Drivers will noticed increased patrols from Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office deputies, West Palm Beach officers, Boca Raton police plus other agencies in various school zones.