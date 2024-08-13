'It's not always the kid': Martin County leaders say 'disproportionate' number of Black students suspended

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The superintendent of the Martin County School District said he has a goal for this school year that isn't something most school leaders want to talk about: suspensions.

Superintendent Michael Maine said he wants to reduce the disproportionate number of African American students who are receiving out-of-school suspensions for things like battery or an arrest on campus.

WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind examined the numbers and why the superintendent said this is a problem the district needs to tackle.

WPTV Superintendent Michael Maine of the Martin County School District speaks to WPTV education reporter Stephanie Susskind ahead of the 2024-25 academic year.

"With your African American students, they make up a small percentage of the school population. Under 10%. But the out-of-school suspensions were above 20%," Susskind addressed Maine.

"Yes. You are absolutely right," Maine answered. "And that, for me as superintendent, and for any school administrator or district administrator, is disheartening."

Maine acknowledged the Martin County School District may not be meeting the needs of its minority students.

"It's not always the kid," Maine said. "Sometimes, we are not doing things the way we should be doing things in-house. And that's OK to admit. We're not going to be perfect, but we need to look at that data and use that data to provide training opportunities for our staff and our teachers to help decrease those problems."

Maine said they need to do a better job with training teachers on classroom management, communication, and staying calm.

"Looking inwardly at our practices in-house to make sure we are decreasing the number of African American students and Hispanic students that are receiving multiple disciplines over and over again," Maine said.