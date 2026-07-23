WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Pencils, notebooks, and backpacks — back-to-school shopping doesn't have to break your budget.

Florida's back-to-school tax-free holiday kicked off Monday, and retailers say now is the best time to stock up on supplies.

"We want to encourage parents to take advantage of the tax-free holiday," said Britnye Kurty at Office Depot. "That's where you are really going to be able to optimize your dollar, take advantage of not having to pay taxes on school supplies because it can be really expensive."

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How families are stretching their dollar as back-to-school spending hits record highs

Affordability is top of mind for families heading into this back-to-school season. WPTV reporter Christy Waite, connected with the National Retail Federation (NRF) who says total K-12 back-to-school spending is expected to reach a record $43.3 billion this year, up from $39.4 billion in 2025.

School supplies alone are expected to account for $7.3 billion of that total — roughly $146 per family.

The NRF summed up the mood among shoppers this way— "Affordability is a concern for families and a top priority for retailers as we enter the back-to-school season."

Kurty says the tax-free holiday is a key opportunity for families to make the most of their budgets.

"Really being able to stretch your dollar so you can get the shoes and clothes and other things," Kurty said.

Searching for ways to get the best bang for your buck, WPTV connected with third grade teacher Alicia Carr. She says she sees the impact of back-to-school costs in her classroom every year.

"There's at least a few that have nothing, and then some parents buy extra," Carr said.

Her advice to families looking to save? Skip the trends and stick to what works.

"I think washing the backpacks and lunchboxes are great ways to save money because they can be used again," Carr said.

Carr also wants parents to check in with their child's teacher. Many teachers are now doing Amazon wishlists, to help teachers get supplies they need. Many teachers spend money out of their own pocket to stock to keep supplies stocked up in their classrooms.

Florida's back-to-school tax-free holiday wraps up on August 20th. Experts say families should take advantage of the savings window now while supplies and selections are still strong.