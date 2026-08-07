Glades Teacher Appreciation Breakfast honors educators before first day of school

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — The energy was contagious at the annual Glades Teacher Appreciation Breakfast, where educators gathered to celebrate their dedication before welcoming students back to school Monday.

"This event is fantastic," said Jamie Wyatt, Deputy Superintendent for Palm Beach County Schools. "The Glades Teacher Appreciation Breakfast is one of the most exciting, fun events of the year."

The celebration highlighted the commitment of local educators, including one remarkable teacher who received a standing ovation for her extraordinary milestone— Rita Schoenfeld, celebrating 51 years in the profession, 50 of those at Glades Day School.

For Schoenfeld, teaching has been more than a career—it's been a calling driven by desire to make a difference.

"It was passion, I guess. You know, knowing that you want to do something for kids and work with the kids," Schoenfeld said.

WPTV Rita Schoenfeld

When the room erupted in applause for her milestone achievement, Schoenfeld was both grateful and humble.

"It was very cool, but it was embarrassing also," Schoenfeld said and laughed. "You look around and you think, holy mackerel, there's a whole bunch of people that are doing the same thing that I've done, and hopefully they'll keep at it."

Schoenfeld's five decades at Glades Day School have created something truly special, as she's now teaching children whose parents, and sometimes grandparents, were once her students.

"In teaching as long as I have, I have students that I taught their parents and even sometimes it's sad to say I taught their grandparents," she said. "So it's family, is really what it comes down to."

School Board member Marcia Andrews, who brings her own 51 years of education experience including 16 years on the school board, emphasized the importance of recognizing teachers before the school year begins.

"Teachers work every day, morning, noon, and night, 24/7, to make sure children are successful," Andrews said. "It's certainly not for money. It's about your heart, your desire to see every child succeed."

For educators just starting their careers, Schoenfeld offers both practical and heartfelt guidance.

"Pray. That's really the first thing," she said. "And then know that you have a possibility of making a difference in a student's life. Treat them like your own kid. You know, when they need to be corrected, you correct them. When they need the love, you love them."

The event showcased the unique spirit that defines education in the Glades area, where teachers and community members work together as partners in student success.

"There's greatness out here, and the teachers and the community they rally because they are excited about what they're doing," Wyatt explained. "They believe in what they're doing. They believe in the students. The community wraps their arms around, and we partner together for education."

Schoenfeld echoed this sentiment about the teacher appreciation event, noting how it brings together educators who might not otherwise see each other during the school year.

"It's awesome because a lot of times we don't get to see each other in the different schools," Schoenfeld said. "As teachers, you don't get a lot of recognition. Sometimes you get all the blame, and now with the (Hand Foundation) giving the kudos to the teachers from the individual schools—it's awesome."

District leadership expressed confidence in the year ahead for Palm Beach County's A-rated school district.

"We want to let our families and our students know that we're ready for them on Monday," Wyatt said. "We're excited to see them. The teachers have been preparing all week, getting their classrooms set up, and just looking forward to another fantastic school year."

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