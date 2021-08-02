Florida's 2021 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday: Everything you need to know

The 2021 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins Saturday, July 31 and runs through Monday, August 9.

RELATED: How to save money during Florida's Back to School Sales Tax holiday

During the holiday period, qualifying items will be exempt from tax including:

$15 or less, per item School supplies



$60 or less, per item Clothing and shoes Backpacks, handbags and wallets



Up to $1,000 per item Personal computers or personal computer-related accessories



Please note that the sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items.

Below is a complete breakdown of what items qualify during the 2021 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, according to the Florida Department of Revenue:

To view the 2021 Florida Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday Frequently Asked Questions, click here.