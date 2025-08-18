First week back to school: Hundreds face steep fines for speeding in school zones

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — As students return to class, law enforcement agencies in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are ramping up efforts to ensure safety in school zones, issuing hundreds of speeding citations to drivers.

During the first week back to school, officers have been actively patrolling school zones in the mornings and afternoons. Citations for speeding in these areas start at more than $150.

Sgt. Brian DeSantis of the Riviera Police Department noted the ongoing issue of speeding drivers.

“You crossed into our school zone at 43 miles an hour, sir,” he said, emphasizing the dangers posed by exceeding the speed limit while pulling over a driver.

“It's always a big issue; they forget that the school zones exist during the summertime,” DeSantis added, acknowledging the need for continued vigilance in these areas.

Court records show that at least 330 speeding citations have been issued by law enforcement agencies across Palm Beach County since the school year began.

“I think the most that I probably wrote was about 25 citations in a morning alone,” DeSantis mentioned.

In addition, officers on the Treasure Coast have issued at least 160 citations for speeding in school zones during the same period.

The financial repercussions for drivers can be significant. If caught driving even one mile over the speed limit in a school zone, the average fine is approximately $150. This amount increases steeply, with fines possibly exceeding $600 for speeds of 30 miles per hour over the limit.

The true number of citations may be even higher, as some officers are still issuing warnings, and data from speed cameras is not yet available. As the school year progresses, law enforcement remains committed to keeping students safe as they navigate busy roadways.