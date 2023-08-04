Cyber security expert warns parents of online predators, social media usage

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Back to school time comes with children spending a lot more hours on the internet.

Cybersecurity experts are advising parents to watch for online predators and monitor children’s online usage.

Cyber security expert Alan Crowetz is blunt about the internet landscape and the risks that come with it.

“What are the biggest risks out there? Predators,” he said. “There's a lot of predators out there who are looking for opportunities to take advantage of children.”

Crowetz advises that parents need to be vigilant and more involved in their children’s online activities.

“These days a lot of parents don’t know as much about the computers as the children do. It’s really important to be involved on their social media, have an eye on their computer, talk to your children,” he said. “Computer safety is a big deal that not a lot of parents have that talk with their children.”

Different ages mean different approaches to computer usage and parental controls.

“When you're young that's when you want to have the most control,” Crowetz said. “The computer should be in a public spot, very limited number of programs installed that the parent understands—nothing the parent doesn't understand.”

Middle school means more vigilance and more open and honest talks with your child.

WPTV Cybersecurity expert Alan Crowetz explains ways to keep children safe online.

“That's when it’s time to up the talk about responsibility and the bad guys out there. Also, you should be attached to your child's social media,” Crowetz said. “You should be able to see their computer. You should be able to look at their phone and computer anytime you want to, because that is the dangerous age, right around middle school.”

When it comes to teens and placing more confidence in them as their social circle grows and they move on and out in life, Crowetz advises not letting your guard down.

“We see with boys and girls— girls being chased by predators and we've seen boys very prone to being scammed by what they think are women or girls reaching out to them," he said, "and usually they are in too deep by the time they realize they are in trouble.”

It can be overwhelming but there are resources for parents.

"If you Google Homeland Security, child safety, internet safety," he said, "there are great guides and things to look for."

New threats are best met with old-fashioned constant communication with your child, Crowetz concluded.

For tips on how to keep your child safer online, click here.