Bus registration required at Palm Beach County schools before hopping aboard

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Palm Beach County requires all students using bus transportation for the upcoming school year to register with the transportation department.

The Register Your Ride portal is still open for parents to sign up.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Back to School

Parents and guardians must complete a brief registration to ensure their child is assigned to a bus.

Students who do not register will not be permitted to use the school bus until registration is complete.

Facial coverings are optional on school buses for the 2021-2022 school year and social distancing is encouraged at bus stops.

Answers to frequently asked questions can be viewed on the Transportation FAQ website. Other useful information is available on the Register Your Ride page.

For additional assistance, contact the Transportation Call Center at (561) 357-1110.