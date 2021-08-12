Boynton Beach police cite dozens of school zones speeders on first day of school

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — With the first week of school underway, Boynton Beach Police Officers are out patrolling to help keep your kids safe.

They are especially watching for speeders in school zones. In fact, police say on the first day of school Tuesday, Boynton Beach officers wrote nearly 40 speeding citations for drivers going above 20 mph in a school zone. The highest speed was 54 mph with the driver facing a fine of more than $600.

Officers will be out at Citrus Cove Elementary school this morning keeping a watchful eye on drivers.

With all students back for in-person learning, there are more cars, buses, and kids on the roads.

Last school year, Boynton Beach Police say they wrote almost 1400 citations and warnings for speeding in school zones, and hope to decrease that number this year.

