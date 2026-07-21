WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — With school starting in about a month, families across South Florida are feeling the pinch as they prepare for another expensive back-to-school season.

The National Retail Federation says parents will spend an average of nearly $850 this year on school supplies, clothing and shoes — and that has many looking for ways to cut costs.

Diana De Leon, a mother of two, has a simple strategy: start shopping at home first.

"You can tell they're in great condition and they haven't been used," De Leon said, pointing to her kids' backpacks, water bottles, notebooks and folders from last year that are still in good shape.

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Back-to-school shopping gets more expensive as parents seek ways to save money

By reusing items that aren't worn out, De Leon can focus her spending on what her children actually need.

A new WalletHub survey found that nearly 40% of parents are finding better deals online instead of going to physical stores. But parents are also bracing to spend more money overall this year, especially on electronics and clothing.

"Those are the two things that, in the lingering talk of all the tariffs, are in large part still made overseas," explained Chip Lupo, a WalletHub analyst.

More than half of parents surveyed believe schools are asking them to buy too much. De Leon agrees — with two kids, she says the supply lists seem endless.

Her solution? Skip the brand names and buy in bulk when possible.

"You have to, because the cost of living is going higher and higher," De Leon said.

