500 St. Lucie County students receive new backpacks as school year approaches

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of St. Lucie County students are now prepared with the tools they need for a successful school year.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County received a donation of 500 backpacks filled with school supplies from GL Homes Tuesday morning.

Volunteers handed out the bookbags to the students attending the Boys & Girls Clubs summer camp at the Mid-Florida Event Center.

"We're all working together to make sure that our kids and our teens know they are being taken care of," said Will Armstead, CEO for the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County. "This benefits everyone."

GL Homes is the sponsor of the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Lucie County Back to School Backpacks initiative.

"We want to make sure that they start their school day with their best foot forward," said Sarah Alsofrom, senior director of community relations for GL Homes.

GL Homes donated $11,500 to purchase 500 backpacks and school supplies for kids to go back to school Aug. 10.

"It really is a sense of pride for a student to walk in on the first day of class with those school supplies and a new backpack," Alsofrom said.