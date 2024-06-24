ARRESTED: Osceola Creek Middle School teacher inappropriately touched 8th grade girl in classroom, police say

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. — A Palm Beach County middle school teacher is under arrest after police said he grabbed and inappropriately touched an eighth grade girl in his classroom.

Keith Knight, 25, was arrested Saturday on charges of molestation on a victim 12 to 16 years old, as well as an authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student.

According to an arrest report from the School District of Palm Beach County's Police Department, Knight was an exceptional student education teacher at Osceola Creek Middle School, located at 6775 180th Avenue North in Loxahatchee, primarily working with students with autism.

However, in a callout to parents, guardians, and staff members on Monday, the school district said Knight "will not be returning to our school."

The investigation into Knight started in May 21.

Police said the victim, an eighth grade student, first met Knight in her seventh grade year, and she and a friend would often visit his classroom to get food, as Knight's classroom was close to the girl's Language Arts class.

"Knight has food in his classroom that he gives to students," the arrest report stated.

The report detailed two incidents involving Knight and the eighth grade student, the first of which occurred "between Thanksgiving and after returning from Winter break."

Police said the girl went to Knight's classroom to get food, and when he handed her the food, Knight "continued to hold her hand," rubbing her hand with his thumb. Knight then grabbed the girl "around her waist" and touched her backside, police said.

The student walked away, "not quite understanding what happened," the report stated.

WPTV Osceola Creek Middle School in Loxahatchee, April 6, 2023.

Move ahead to May 15, when the arrest report said the girl went to Knight's classroom at approximately 12:30 p.m. to get food.

The report stated that, as the girl was leaving, "Knight grabbed her arms near her biceps and moved her over to the wall," then started touching her "above and below her waist."

Knight tried to kiss the student, but she turned her head away and said, "unt-uh," the report said. Knight then kissed her cheek and lip area, grabbed her backside, and put his hand under her shirt and "touched her skin," according to the report.

When questioned by school district police, Knight denied having any physical contact with the girl while she was in his class, and he could not explain why she would accuse him of inappropriate conduct.

The police report added that one of the girl's friends had a "similar incident with Knight." The report also said "Knight is a suspect in another case involving a 13-year-old female student with similar allegations," and Knight was also "suspected in two additional investigations involving the unwanted touching of female students."

However, details of those incidents were not available in the police report.

In court Sunday, a judge set Knight's bond at $30,000 and ordered him to have no contact with the alleged victim, no contact with anyone under the age of 18, no access to social media, and no contact with Osceola Creek Middle School.

Here is a transcript of the callout to parents, guardians, and staff members on Monday: