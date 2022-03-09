$40K college scholarship deadline nears

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLA. – As college acceptance letters roll out for high school students, a Delray Beach couple is making sure students don’t have to worry about the burden of paying for tuition.

The Eda and Cliff Viner Community Scholars Foundation is a program that provides South Palm Beach County High School students with four-year scholarships to colleges and universities in the State of Florida public educational system.

Every student selected is awarded up to $10,000 per year for tuition and housing expenses that are not already covered by other financial aid.

The goal is to reach out to the best and brightest students in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach community who have a real need for financial assistance.

Eda and Cliff Viner created the foundation in 2015 and decided to incorporate a mentoring component to the program.

Their research showed that college students who work with a mentor have a higher academic performance and are more likely to stay in school compared to college students without a mentor.

The mentors who participate with the Viner Community Scholarship are trained and prepared to give young adults the tools and support a student needs to handle the academic and social demands during their college experience.

REQUIREMENTS:

High school senior who attends one of the partner community high schools in Boca Raton and Delray Beach



Non-weighted cumulative GPA of 3.0 or above



Demonstrates financial need



100 + Hours of community service



Must be attending a Florida public college or university



This is considered a last dollar scholarship - students must access all other potential sources of financial aid first.

The deadline to apply for the Viner Community Scholarship has been extended to Friday, March 11.

For more information about the program or for a link to apply, click here.

https://vinerscholars.org/scholarship-program/#seniors

