3 Vero Beach High School band students to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Three Vero Beach High School juniors are headed to New York for a once-in-a-lifetime moment.

Trumpet players Juan Celin and Cole Lancaster, along with flute player Annabelle Robins, will be part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, airing live on WPTV on Thursday morning.

All three musicians will be a part of the 245-member "Great American Marching Band," which honors America's finest high school musicians, color guard members and dancers, who were selected after auditioning from high school band programs across the U.S.

"This was a dream of mine since eighth grade," Robins said in a statement.

The trio submitted their auditions last spring and were notified a few months later that they were selected to participate in Thursday's parade.

"I'm proud to represent Vero Beach High School and my Colombian heritage," Celin said in a statement.

The Great American Marching Band has been a part of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade since 2006.

"I'm proud to represent the Vero Beach High School Band on the biggest stage," Lancaster said in a statement.

The 99th edition of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade features an assortment of entertainment, including 28 floats, 28 performers and 11 marching bands.

