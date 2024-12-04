3 Palm Beach County schools debut vape detectors in bathrooms

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control shows 1.63 million students between middle and high school vape nationwide.

The shocking numbers are one of the reasons why Palm Beach County schools launched a new pilot program to crack down on vaping.

The district says they have installed vape detectors in the bathrooms of three of their schools. However, it will not say which schools are participating in the new program.

Palm Beach County School Board member Matthew Lane says the district has seen 661 vaping incidents so far this year. He's hoping that new program is successful so the detectors can be installed in more schools across the county. Lane says it's an issue they are taking very seriously and students will be held accountable.

"An elementary school student, for just vaping, can receive up to a three-day suspension, and a middle and high school student can receive up to a five-day suspension as a first offense."

David Antar works for Motorola Solutions. He says their company has installed vape detectors in schools all across the country. The detectors are able to detect vape, smoking, THC and weed. Once the detector goes off, teachers are notified and they can check hallway cameras for students leaving the bathroom after smoking.

The vaping numbers are causing concern for doctors as well. Dr. Maurice Cruz is a pediatric pulmonologist at Kidz Medical. He says they don't know the long-term effects of vaping or how secondhand vaping will impact kids in the long run.

Cruz also says they don't know what is in the chemicals that kids are inhaling, especially if it involves THC or marijuana. Cruz knows that vaping products can contain high amounts of nicotine, which can be addictive and effect a child's brain and their respiratory systems.

Cruz wants parents to know that vapes can be disguised as watches, cell phones, Sharpies, erasers, and even inhalers. He also encourages parents to be on the lookout for symptoms like a dry cough that won't go away, respiratory issues, and breathing difficulties in your child.

WPTV's Christy Waite checked in with other school districts across the area to see what their vaping policies are.

Martin County says they do not have vape detectors in their schools, but earlier this year they rolled out rolled out a communications campaign breaking down four specific barriers to education, which includes attendance, bullying, cell phones and vaping.

The district, at the school board's direction, upgraded the use of vapes, along with any evidence of possession of THC, tobacco, and even paraphernalia, to a level 3 infraction.

Martin County schools tell us that level 3 infractions carry a minimum penalty of suspension.