2 high school theater students to represent Palm Beach County at the national awards

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two drama students had their dreams fulfilled as they have been selected to represent Palm Beach County at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City.

They were among 135 of the county's most talented high school musical theater students from 15 public and private schools who sang and danced in the Kravis Center Dream Awards showcase on Sunday night.

Mary Stucci/Kravis Center Dream Awards Maya Sharma as Ellie from "Freaky Friday."



The Outstanding Lead Actress is Maya Sharma for her performance as Ellie Blake in "Freaky Friday" by Saint Andrew's School in Boca Raton.

Kravis Dream Awards Lucas Brown as Frank Abagnale Jr. from Catch Me If You Can.

The Outstanding Lead Actor is Lucas Brown as Frank Abagnale, Jr. in Catch Me If You Can by West Boca Raton Community High School.

Sharma and Brownwill travel to the awards ceremony on June 26 in New York City.

Mary Stucci/Kravis Center Dream Awards Outstanding Musical Award to the Dreyfoos School of the Arts cast of Pippin.



The Group Ensemble award went to Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach for "Pippin." Other group number performances were "Catch Me If You Can" by West Boca, "Hello, Dolly!" by Boca Raton and "Little Mermaid" by King's Academy in West Palm Beach.

Scholarships also were given out to participating students.

The Generosity of Spirit Award of $250 was given to Gabriella Estabrook from West Boca Raton and nominated for Outstanding Featured Dancer (Female).

The Blood, Sweat & Tears Award of $250) was given to Carsten Kjaerulff from Dreyfoos and nominated for Outstanding Featured Dancer (Male).

The Broadway Artists Intensive Scholarship worth $1,950 for tuition was given to Blake McCall from Dreyfoos as Outstanding Featured Dancer (Male).

