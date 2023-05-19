Agencies chase stolen fire truck from Miami-Dade County to west of Boynton Beach

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Agencies from three counties chased a man in a stolen fire truck from Miami-Dade County to west of Boynton Beach on Thursday night.

Authorities stopped the truck on Florida's Turnpike at mile marker 86, north of Boynton Beach Boulevard, at about 9 p.m.

Miami-Dade police identified the suspect as Aljenard Lekambrick, 31, and he was taken to the Palm Beach County jail without incident.

No injuries or other crashes were reported.

WSVN's helicopter captured video of the pursuit of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck.

WSVN Stolen fire truck stopped west of Boynton Beach.

At about 6:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel were conducting a training exercise in the area of Northeast 166th Street and Northeast Seventh Avenue when a man entered one of the fire trucks and proceeded to steal.

He crashed the truck into an unoccupied marked Opa-Locka police cruiser, according to police.

Police units found the truck entering on northbound Interstate 95, and a pursuit ensued.

Broward Sherriff's Office deputies took over the pursuit at the county line.

The truck was seen on I-95 from Sunrise Boulevard at around 8 p.m., according to WPLG. It then went onto the turnpike.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said her agency was among several involved in the pursuit.

Agencies involved included Miami-Dade police, the Broward Sheriff's Office and Florida Highway Patrol.