Shots fired in Boynton Beach neighborhood over the weekend; police looking for suspect

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Neighbors want answers after shots were fired in Boynton Beach this weekend.

According to Boynton Beach police, who are examining a security video, the shots were fired in the middle of the night near family homes.

"I actually didn't hear it. I slept through it," Angela Skane said.

While Skane may not have heard the shots, after speaking with neighbors she checked her doorbell camera.

"I was a little freaked out. I was like no way that's real," said Skane.

Boynton Beach police are now trying to track down the man in the video who appears to be carrying a weapon. They're looking to learn just who he is and if he fired any shots in an area just blocks from city hall.

"We were asleep but my daughter called my husband and said 'daddy, daddy, somebody knock at the door,'" Dady Gin-Louis said.

She said her husband got up to see who was at the door.

"When my husband gets up to look at the window, he doesn't see anybody. But when he look at the camera and then he see the policeman walking around with a gun and then walks all over the place here," she said.

Nesly Gin-Louis said he's concerned for the kids living nearby.

"It's a bad example for the neighborhood. But the police will handle that because it's no good for us," he said.

Police said there are no reports of anyone hurt. But they do want to talk to the person seen in the video.

Anyone with information that will help solve this case is asked to call the Boynton Beach Police Department.