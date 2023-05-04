Shoplifters from South Florida arrested in Walgreens, CVS thefts in St. Lucie County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Police said they've arrested two women in connection with numerous thefts from Walgreens and CVS pharmacies in St. Lucie County.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Port St. Lucie police said they caught Asia Philmore, 27 and Jacquilla Morris, 26, shoplifting from the Walgreens at 692 SW Prima Vista Blvd this week. According to police, the suspects had already made one trip to their vehicle with tote bags filled with stolen merchandise, when they returned inside to steal more items.

Police said over $15,000 of medicine, beauty products and toiletries stolen from multiple Walgreens and CVS locations on Monday were found in the suspects' rental car.

Surveillance video from the CVS at 4999 South U.S. Highway 1 in Fort Pierce showed the two women leaving the store at around 5:46 p.m. Monday with bags filled with items. Police said they stole 205 items, including skin care products, body wash, razors and hair products, totaling $3,071.29 from that location.

Philmore and Morris are both from South Florida, according to police.

They were arrested and taken to St. Lucie County jail on Tuesday and face felony grand theft and felony retail theft charges.

Detectives said they are working closely with other law enforcement agencies to identify all the stores where the merchandise was stolen from and additional criminal charges will be forthcoming.