Police: Miramar High student arrested, charged for bringing loaded gun to school

MIRAMAR, Fla. — A Miramar High School student has been arrested for carrying a loaded gun at the school, police said.

The incident happened Friday afternoon. Authorities have not released the identity of the student.

Miramar Police said no credible threat exists, however, they have increased police presence at the school as a precaution. The student has been charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds.

A Miramar High student has been arrested & charged w/ possession of a firearm on school grounds. Although no credible threat exists, out of an abundance of caution, we have increased police presence to help ease concerns & provide a greater sense of security for students & staff. pic.twitter.com/evOkG73SWd — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) December 17, 2021

The arrest comes after a video circulating on TikTok threatened violence in schools on Friday, Dec. 17.

South Florida schools are seeing an increase in law enforcement presence across Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade Counties following the rise of social media threats.

Renaissance Charter Schools, which has campuses across South Florida, released a statement addressing the TikTok challenge.

The statement reads in part: "Yet another TikTok challenge has surfaced and is causing significant anxiety. The challenge is to call in or post on social media threats to schools that are supposed to happen on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. This is happening across the country, and it appears that the goal is to shut down schools. Please be aware that law enforcement is well-aware of these threats and have deemed them to be a hoax. That doesn’t mean we will ever let our guard down. Police are on high alert in all areas and will take all appropriate actions if a threat is received. Our teachers and staff are also being extra vigilant, and all safety procedures will be fully followed at all times."