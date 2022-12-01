Watch Now
Police: Holiday inflatables stolen from home in Palm Springs

Ring camera captured the woman unplugging inflatables in front lawn
Police are searching for a woman who, they say, stole holiday inflatables from the front lawn of a home.
Posted at 12:51 PM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 12:56:39-05

The incident occurred on Nov. 28 at 4:58 p.m. at a home along the 400 block of Kirk Road in Palm Springs.

Video from a Ring camera captured the woman unplugging the inflatables and dragging them across the lawn as cars drove by.

Inflatables car Palm Springs.png
Car police say was used in inflatables theft in Palm Springs on Nov. 28, 2022.

Palm Springs police said the woman stole three inflatables and left in a very distinctive car.

Anyone who recognizes this woman or the car should call Palm Springs police at 561-584-8300.

