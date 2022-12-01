Police: Holiday inflatables stolen from home in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — Police are searching for a woman who, they say, stole holiday inflatables from the front lawn of a home.
The incident occurred on Nov. 28 at 4:58 p.m. at a home along the 400 block of Kirk Road in Palm Springs.
Video from a Ring camera captured the woman unplugging the inflatables and dragging them across the lawn as cars drove by.
Palm Springs police said the woman stole three inflatables and left in a very distinctive car.
Anyone who recognizes this woman or the car should call Palm Springs police at 561-584-8300.