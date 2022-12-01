Police: Holiday inflatables stolen from home in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. — Police are searching for a woman who, they say, stole holiday inflatables from the front lawn of a home.

The incident occurred on Nov. 28 at 4:58 p.m. at a home along the 400 block of Kirk Road in Palm Springs.

Video from a Ring camera captured the woman unplugging the inflatables and dragging them across the lawn as cars drove by.

Palm Springs Police Department Car police say was used in inflatables theft in Palm Springs on Nov. 28, 2022.

Palm Springs police said the woman stole three inflatables and left in a very distinctive car.

Anyone who recognizes this woman or the car should call Palm Springs police at 561-584-8300.