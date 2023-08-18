Suspect taken into custody after chase ends in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking and kidnapping in Fort Lauderdale was taken into custody Friday after a chase that ended in Palm Beach County.

The chase began in Fort Lauderdale and continued onto Florida's Turnpike, where the white Kia Optima traveled north into Palm Beach County.

Aerial video showed the car weaving between vehicles on the turnpike and traveling on the shoulder with a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser in pursuit.

The car eventually exited on Jog Road, where it crashed and the suspect was apprehended.

Fort Lauderdale police said the driver was believed to be the same person who held a victim at gunpoint, forced himself into the car, beat the victim and then fled in the stolen car.