PBSO seeking to identify 3 wanted in car burglaries in West Palm Beach

Burglaries occurred on Oct. 29 at Holiday Plaza Mobile Home Park
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Three males caught on surveillance video at Holiday Plaza Mobile Home Park on Oct. 29.
Posted at 12:50 PM, Nov 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-26 12:51:17-05

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office need the public's help identifying three individuals wanted in burglaries at a mobile home park in West Palm Beach.

The burglaries took place on Oct. 29 between midnight and 4:30 a.m. at the Holiday Plaza Mobile Home Park on Haverhill Road, just north of Okeechobee Boulevard.

Investigators said three males with distinctive back packs and shoes made off with a pink scooter with a white seat, an Edison Professional speaker, money, as well as debit and credit cards.

Anyone who can identify these burglars is urged to contact Detective Jessica Vasco at 561-688-4946 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

