Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Palm Beach State College officials to discuss mass shooting threat

Student's attentiveness leads to arrest of Saul Jean, 24
wptv-palm-beach-state-college.jpg
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
wptv-palm-beach-state-college.jpg
Posted at 3:07 PM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 15:24:54-04

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach State College officials will be holding a news conference Monday to discuss the arrest of a student accused of making a mass shooting threat.

WATCH LIVE:

Saul Jean, 24, was arrested Friday. He faces charges of written threats to kill or do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Jean made several posts on Change.org in which he threatened to carry out a mass shooting on school campus.

Saul Allain Jean

College officials said another student notified them about Jean's posts.

Palm Beach State College President Ava Parker and Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office detectives are expected to speak at 3:30 p.m. at the main Lake Worth campus.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms