Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Okeechobee County man arrested on over 50 counts of child pornography

Handcuffs
AP
FILE: handcuffs and a key.
Handcuffs
Posted at 4:33 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 16:33:32-04

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a man Wednesday for transmitting and possessing child pornography.

Martin Gabino Macias, 29, was arrested on an Okeechobee County Probable Cause Warrant for ten counts of transmission of child pornography by electronic device or equipment and fifty counts of possession of child pornography.

The sheriff's office said Macias' bond eligibility will be determined by a judge at his first appearance.

No more information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News