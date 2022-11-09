Watch Now
Man wanted in fatal stabbing at gas station near West Palm Beach arrested

Yunior "Cuba" Gil Verdecia, 36, faces first-degree murder charge
Surveillance images of Yunior "Cuba" Gil Verdecia at a Speedway gas station near West Palm Beach on Nov. 5, 2022.
Posted at 5:09 PM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 17:09:32-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of fatally stabbing a man during an altercation at a Palm Beach County gas station is behind bars.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrested Yunior "Cuba" Gil Verdecia, 36, on Tuesday.

Deputies said Verdecia stabbed a man Saturday afternoon during an altercation at the Speedway gas station at 5019 Okeechobee Blvd. The victim later succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital.

Verdecia is facing a charge of premeditated first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

He remains in Palm Beach County Jail on no bond.

