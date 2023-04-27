Man arrested in connection with armed robbery outside a McDonald's in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A man accused of robbing another man at gunpoint out a fast-food restaurant in Fort Pierce is facing criminal charges, police said.

The incident happened on April 22 outside the McDonald’s at 1612 Delaware Ave. at around 2:03 a.m. Police said the 27-year-old victim said he was sitting outside the restaurant, when a black vehicle pulled up and a man robbed him at gunpoint, taking $9 from his wallet.

The victim told police the armed robber fled in the black vehicle heading westbound on Delaware Avenue and then north on 17th Street.

Officers obtained video surveillance footage and identified the suspect vehicle as a black Chevy Malibu with a Georgia license plate.

Fort Pierce Police said Tajuan Antonio Williams, 29, confessed to the crime following a traffic stop on the 1900 block of Seaway Drive at around 12:57 a.m. on April 23.

Williams was arrested and taken to St. Lucie County Jail. He faces a charge of robbery with a firearm.