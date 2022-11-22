Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run crash in Palm Springs

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A 26-year-old man is behind bars after, police say, he left the scene of a crash that killed a man over the weekend.

Palm Springs police arrested Samuel Alan Trejopaz Saturday afternoon. According to police, Trejopaz fatally struck a man with his car at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Trejopaz left the scene of the crash and drove his black Toyota Corolla home with extensive front-end damage, leaving the grill of the car at the scene.

During questioning, Trejopaz initially told police he was not driving the vehicle, because his driver's license was expired. However, according to a police report, detectives obtained surveillance video from surrounding homes that captured Trejopaz behind the wheel.

Police said video captured Trejopaz pull into a driveway, where he parked and surveyed the front-end damage before getting back into the car and driving toward's his home.

A search warrant was issued and the car was processed by Palm Springs Police Department.

Trejopaz is charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, which is a felony.

He is being held at Palm Beach County Jail on $100,000 bond.