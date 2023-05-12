Man, 25, sentenced to 13 years in prison for armed carjacking in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 25-year-old man was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Wednesday after a jury convicted him of carjacking a woman at gunpoint at a Fort Pierce gas station in 2022.

Xavier Daughtry, of Fort Pierce, was convicted of armed carjacking with a loaded gun by a South Florida federal jury in February. His sentencing also includes obstruction of justice during the trial.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Florida said in a press release the armed carjacking happened just before midnight on May 9, 2022.

According to investigators, the Fort Pierce Police Department received a 911 call from the victim saying that she was carjacked at gunpoint after returning to her car from the convenience store at a gas station on U.S. Highway 1 in Fort Pierce.

Authorities said the victim confronted Daughtry as he was trying to get in her car. They said he then raised a loaded .45 caliber pistol and pointed it at the woman’s face and told her to back up.

Daughtry then got inside the vehicle and left the area, authorities said. Less than eight minutes later, police saw the stolen Nissan Altima turning onto Saint Frances Drive in Fort Pierce and pulled him over during a traffic stop.

After arresting Daughtry, police officers said they found a fully loaded .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun on the driver’s seat of the vehicle.