Man, 18, arrested after gun, credit cards stolen from 4 cars in Port St. Lucie

Antoneo Letingham of Fort Pierce faces 12 charges
Port St. Lucie Police Department
Port St. Lucie police arrest 18-year-old Antoneo Letingham June 28, 2023.
Posted at 3:14 PM, Jun 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-29 15:14:29-04

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie police have arrested an 18-year-old Fort Pierce man, they said, stole a gun, wallet, credit cards and cash from four unlocked cars.

Police said a resident saw a man, later identified as Antoneo Letingham, pulling on car door handles in the 2300 block of Southeast Patio Circle and called authorities at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Letingham was later observed jumping a fence near Cumberland Farms and was covered in dirt, because he had been running and hiding from officers for four hours, police said.

Investigators said Letingham jumped additional fences and even crossed a canal while being pursued by officers and the department's drone unit.

Eventually, K9 Landi and K9 Officer Mitch Miller arrested Letingham in a wooded lot in the 1700 block of Southeast Lennard Road shortly before 8 a.m.

Letingham was taken to St. Lucie County Jail.

He faces 12 charges, including armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, violation of probation, five counts of fraud/possession of stolen credit cards and theft.

