K-9 snuffs West Palm Beach bank robbery suspect who hid stolen money in chair

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A bank robbery suspect is behind bars thanks to a crime-fighting canine.

The robbery happened Tuesday just before 1 p.m. at the Wells Fargo at 303 Banyan Blvd. West Palm Beach police said Lushun McCalla Ferryman entered the bank wearing a vest and dress pants before handing a teller a note demanding money.

The teller handed 33-year-old Ferryman an undisclosed amount of cash before he left the bank.

West Palm Beach Police Department West Palm Beach police's currency detection K-9 Indy is a 2-year-old chocolate Labrador.

Police canvassed the area and found Ferryman sitting in the lobby of the Chase bank across the street.

The agency’s currency detection K-9 Indy was able to detect the stolen money hidden in the chair Ferryman was sitting in.

Police arrested Ferryman and booked him into Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Main Detention Center. He has been charged with robbery without a firearm or weapon.