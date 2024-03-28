Homeless man accused of making death threats against Jupiter, Boca Raton police on Facebook

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A homeless man is facing charges of making threats on Facebook to kill and extort officers from four law enforcement agencies, including city departments in Boca Raton and Jupiter.

Bret Hullinger, 43, was booked into jail Tuesday on four counts of written threats to kill and four counts of threats or extortion.

Besides the Palm Beach County agencies, Hullinger is accused of making threats to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office and FBI employees.

An official from the Biloxi Police Department in Mississippi contacted Jupiter police on Feb. 21 with a "safety concern" about the agency, according to the arrest report.

Biloxi police provided three Facebook posts from a "public" account posted on Feb. 21 using the name "Bret Vitullo," which authorities said were written by Hullinger.

"[P]ost every bit of information you have about me or kiss your loved ones goodbye and tell them I am going to torture you to death," Hullinger allegedly posted on his Facebook account.

The post also included pictures of Jupiter Police Department property.

Another post on the account had a picture of a knife with comments threatening to stab employees of the four law enforcement agencies.

Hullinger's bond was set Wednesday at $120,000. His next hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. April 25.