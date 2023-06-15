Execution day for Duane Owen: Here's what to expect

RAIFORD, Fla. — Duane Owen has been on death row for 37 years for the murders of 14 year-old Karen Slattery, 14, in Delray Beach, and single mother Georgianna Worden, 38, in Boca Raton.

Owen will be put to death by lethal injection at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Since 2000, the state of Florida allows lethal injection as an alternative method of execution to the electric chair. Inmates can choose to die by either method.

In Florida, there are currently 292 men on death row and three women on death row.

Duane Owen Execution As execution looms, here are some facts about Florida death penalty Peter Burke

Men on death row are housed at Union Correctional Institution, but Owen will be transferred a mile away to Florida State Prison for the execution.

On the day of the execution, Owen will be allowed to shower and may request a last meal, but it must cost no more than $40 and be purchased locally. Alcohol is not allowed.

About 30 minutes before the execution, phone communication is established with the office of the governor in the event there are any last-minute delays.

The execution is carried out by a private citizen who is paid $150 per execution. The executioner's identity can be anonymous, according to state law. The job is to inject the chemicals into the IV attached to the inmate.

The lethal injection is made up of three drugs: Etomidate (an anesthetic to sedative), Rocuronium Bromide (muscle relaxer to stop breathing) and Potassium Acetate (stops the heart). There are two Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents who serve as monitors. They are responsible for observing the execution and the condition of the inmate during the execution process. The first agent observes the preparation of the chemicals used and the second agent is in the execution chamber and must keep a detailed log of everything that happens in the chamber at a two-minute interval.

There is an official witness room. Inside the room are 12 official witnesses, including family members of the victim, one nurse or medical technician, 12 members of the media, one representative from the Florida Department of Corrections public affairs office, one designated escort, and one team member.

Once the inmate is pronounced dead by a physician, a member of the execution team will record the time of death and the team warden will notify the governor's office that the execution has been carried out.

The Florida Department of Corrections will hold two media briefings on the day of the execution, one at 3:30 p.m. and a second news conference after the execution.