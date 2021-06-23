Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Deputies investigating after man shot, killed in Jupiter

Suspected shooter in custody
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
PBSO Logo
Posted at 9:58 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 22:00:23-04

JUPITER, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Jupiter Tuesday evening.

The shooting occurred shortly before 9 p.m. in the 15700 block of 98th Trail North.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the man dead from gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, the suspected shooter was still at the scene when deputies arrived ad is currently in custody.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division are en route to the scene to investigate further.

No more information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Weekdays 4:30-7:00 AM' sidebar graphic

Start Your Morning Right