Arrest made in murder of 81-year-old Riviera Beach woman

Willie Davis charged with felony first-degree murder, robbery
RBPD
Posted at 5:51 PM, Mar 01, 2022
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach Police Department announced Tuesday the arrest of a man accused of murdering an 81-year-old woman.

Police said Willie L. Davis, also known as "New York," killed Mary McNeal, 81, during a robbery along Broadway Avenue on Jan. 31.

McNeal sustained fatal head injuries during the incident, officials said.

Davis has been charged with felony first-degree murder and robbery by sudden snatching without a weapon.

According to police, Davis was previously arrested on unrelated charges by the West Palm Beach Police Department.

