Arcades in West Palm Beach and Treasure Coast linked to illegal gambling activity

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) has linked one business in West Palm Beach and two on the Treasure Coast to illegal gambling and money laundering.

Operation Fools Treasure, a multi-agency investigation launched by PBSO in September 2022, found multiple businesses in Florida were running illegal gambling houses that offered "Las Vegas-style" slot machines and cash prizes, in violation of state gambling statutes.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and Miami-Dade Police Department were also involved in the investigation.

The investigation revealed that a Miami company, Grandview Products, Inc. and GV Products, LLC, supplied the illegal slot machines to these establishments.

As part of the investigation, the following businesses were linked to illegal gambling activity and shut down:



SWFL Center LLC, DBA: VIP Sweepstakes (JJE Technologies, DBA: Treasure Hunt Arcade) – West Palm Beach, FL

– West Palm Beach, FL Gold Wizards LLC (FTP Technologies LLC, DBA: Treasure Hunters Arcade & Prestige Sweepstakes) – Fort Pierce, FL

– Fort Pierce, FL Golden Dreams Entertainment LLC (CJJ Technologies LLC, DBA: Pharaoh’s Treasure Arcade) – Vero Beach, FL

– Vero Beach, FL Florida Game Association LLC, DBA: Arcadia Arcade (AMGP Enterprises LLC) – Zephyrhills, FL

Five arrest warrants and nine search warrants have been issued as part of the investigation.