Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

2 masked men wanted in armed home invasion in Belle Glade

armed men home invasion.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Deputies said two masked men armed with guns invaded a home on Oct. 9, 2022.
armed men home invasion.jpg
Posted at 2:19 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 14:19:51-05

BELLE GLADE, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in identifying two masked men who held up a home at gunpoint.

This incident occurred on Oct. 9 at 9:48 pm. on the 1600 block of NW 12 Street. Deputies said the armed men forced the victim into his home at gunpoint and demanded cash.

One masked man is described as a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet 10 inches, with an athletic build and a tattoo on his right forearm.

The other is described as a light-skinned black male, standing 5 feet 9 inches, with a thin build and a tattoo on his lower right leg.

Anyone who can identify these men are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
South Florida's 9 promo

Local news, entertainment & more!