2 arrested on their way to nightclub in Port St. Lucie, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Two men were arrested on their way to a concert at Vybz Lounge in St. Lucie West after guns and drugs were found in their car during a traffic stop, Port St. Lucie police said.

The department's Gang Intelligence Unit detectives conducted a traffic stop on a car with two men identified as Rashad Muhammad, 35, of Fort Pierce and Cecil Rodriguez, 20, of Crestview. Both are documented gang members, police said.

A search of the car led to the discovery of an AK-47 pistol, a 9mm Uzi with a removed serial number and makeshift suppressor, a Glock 17, cocaine, MDMA, cannabis and drug paraphernalia.

Muhammad and Rodriguez face several felony firearms and narcotics charges.

They are being held at the St. Lucie County Jail on no bond.