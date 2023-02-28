Watch Now
NewsBlack History Month

Actions

West Palm Beach nonprofit inspiring children through dance fitness

Digital Vibez is hosting a wellness festival on March 11 at The Square
On Monday Will Romelus, executive director of Digital Vibez, stopped by Allamanda Elementary School. His nonprofit aims to inspire children through dance fitness, technology and the arts.
Digital Vibez at Allamanda Elementary school 02272023
Posted at 2:17 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 14:44:07-05

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Every week this month, kids at Allamanda Elementary School are learning from leaders making a difference in the community, as part of Black History Month.

On Monday, Will Romelus, executive director of Digital Vibez, stopped by. His nonprofit aims to inspire children through dance fitness, technology and the arts.

Romelus got the kids up and moving, and talked to them about making good choices as they head to middle school.

"So, the first step is to get the kids up and moving, get them to feel good, doing all of those variety of easy dances," he said. "Then after I get their attention, I'm able to talk to share with them the different signs of peer pressure."

You can meet members of the Digital Vibez team on March 11, at their wellness festival at The Square in downtown West Palm Beach. The District Fit festival will focus on mindful practices, physical fitness, and a health-conscious lifestyle.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7