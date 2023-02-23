Watch Now
U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel hosts roundtable to discuss the importance of teaching Black history

Community leaders, students and educators participated in the conversation
Alex Hagan/WPTV
Roundtable discussion hosted by Rep. Lois Frankel on Feb. 23, 2023.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Representative Lois Frankel hosted a roundtable Thursday with community leaders, students and educators to commemorate Black History Month.

Former West Palm Beach Commissioner Richard Ryles, Palm Beach State College english professor and author Africa Fine, Emanuel Jackson Senior (EJS) Project founder Emanuel “Dupree” Jackson and Inlet Grove High School senior Viviane Dimanche participated in the conversation.

The group talked about the importance of studying and remembering Black history.

