Trailblazers Panel honors the achievements, leadership and impact of Black women in Palm Beach Co.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The 2nd Annual Trailblazers Panel and Black Heritage Breakfast was held Thursday morning at the Riviera Beach Marina Village Event Center to honor the achievements, leadership and impact of Black women in Palm Beach County.

WPTV was a proud sponsor of the event and WPTV anchor Tania Rogers moderated the panel. The panel featured conversations with various leaders representing public service, law, energy, public safety, community development and entrepreneurship.

The panelists included the following:



Alexcia Cox, Palm Beach County State Attorney

Rosalyn "Sia" Baker-Barnes, shareholder at Searcy Denney Scarola Barnardt & Shipley, PA, and president of The Florida Bar

Tykelia Brownlee, firefighter and paramedic with the West Palm Beach Fire Department

Nicole Daggs, executive vice president at NextEra Energy

Annetta Jenkins, director of neighborhood services for the Riviera Beach Community Redevelopment Authority

France Makabu, realtor and former president of the Urban League of Palm Beach County Young Professionals

Kalinthia Dillard, Esq., general counsel and deputy inspector general for Palm Beach County

Panelists shared their personal journeys, challenges, and lessons learned, offering insight, encouragement and motivation to those in attendance.

Guests enjoyed a breakfast buffet while connecting with community leaders, professionals, and advocates committed to celebrating Black excellence.